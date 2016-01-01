Body cam video shows West Jordan police tasing, rescuing suspect from burning home (WARNING)

WARNING: The footage above is raw video from an officer's body camera and includes at least one usage of profanity as well as footage of a suspect being hit by a stun gun. Viewer discretion is advised.
WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Police in West Jordan have released dramatic body camera footage that shows officers responding to a domestic violence call only to find the suspect had set the home on fire.
Police have also identified the suspect in the incident as 36-year-old Brandon Morgan, who is currently in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail.
Police and fire responded to a home in West Jordan Thursday, and what began as a call about a domestic violence incident became a two-alarm fire. The video released Friday shows officers kicking in a door to enter the home, where they find the suspect in the process of lighting the home on fire.
During the video an officer deploys a stun gun against the suspect, who falls to the floor. It appears the man had a machete or some sort of long blade in his hand at the time, and the fire he set quickly grew as officers worked to control the scene.
"He threatened the officer with a machete, officer Tased him, and then they drug him out of the house and the house was engulfed in fire," said Chief Doug Diamond of the West Jordan Police Department.
Officer Ian Adams said: "It was a very chaotic situation. Initially only two officers arrived and contacted the suspect inside the home, third officer arrived shortly thereafter, and those three were engaged in a fight with the suspect inside while the fire was still burning, taking the whole house."
The home is estimated to be a total loss.
Police said Thursday the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns. Three officers were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but none of them required medical transport.
Morgan was booked into jail on felony charges that include aggravated arson, aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Two family members made it safely out of the home prior to the fire. Four family pets, three dogs and a cat, were killed in the blaze.
"I'm just glad his kids and his wife got out," neighbor Lynn Murdoch said. "You know, sometimes these things don't go that way."
Family members have created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help the victims, click here for details.
bob of all bobs
Fox what the hell is wrong with your website? Why is it that we watch a news video 11 seconds in and then it rudely interrupt to then show us pointless add.
freewill
they tasered the guy and they watched a small fire turn into a total loss, that little curtain fire could have been put out..
Whathuh
Did you not watch the video? Were you so mesmerized by the flames like a mosquito that you didn’t see when they found him he was standing there with a machete. The officer actually switched from a gun to a tazer too. The fire was already going. It was put the fire out or, subdue the guy, and get him out alive or risk being slashed by a giant knife. Even after they tazered him and got the machete away, they guy was not going peacefully, he fought them the whole way out. It’s either let the guy burn, or get him out. Wow, these guys did a great thing and yet there are people mad about the fire. They don’t carry fire extinguishers or water cannons with them. What were they supposed to do?
bob
Freewill’s big brother is a fire-man.
ANOTHERBOB
The police aren’t equipped or trained to fight fires and fire fighters aren’t aren’t equipped or trained to arrest pukes that start house fires.
bob III
Why did they try and put the fire out when it was small? It could have been put out as small as it was, it doesn’t take fire fighting training to stop a small fire. The police just let it escalate.
freddy
That’s what I thought. I’m wondering if police have been told not to in case they do something to make it worse and get sued.
Snow
Should have let him burn
Ed
All you ‘Experts’ that know what should have been done are in the wrong line of work. You should become a police officer and see how life really is
bob
Dude is just lucky the cop chose to taze him instead of shoot him. The suspect could have EASILY closed that distanced and chopped hunks out of the cop the instant he holstered his gun. I think the cop made a dangerous mistake, and was lucky he got through it in one piece.
As for the fire: The cops had their hands full. And they didn’t have fire extinguishers on them. They were busy insuring the safety of an uncooperative suspect. THAT part they did right. I just question why the cop would put himself in such a vulnerable position when facing a machete-wielding suspect who was only a step or two away. Command him to drop the weapon, and then SHOOT HIM if he doesn’t.
Dox
I agree. But then we’d have those people saying “why didn’t the officer shoot the machete out of his hand?”
As for the fire, you “fire experts” have no idea what it’s like in that situation. The officers were busy ensuring the safety of the suspect, believe it or not. Screw the fire.
