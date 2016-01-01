Body cam video shows West Jordan police tasing, rescuing suspect from burning home (WARNING)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The footage above is raw video from an officer's body camera and includes at least one usage of profanity as well as footage of a suspect being hit by a stun gun. Viewer discretion is advised.

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Police in West Jordan have released dramatic body camera footage that shows officers responding to a domestic violence call only to find the suspect had set the home on fire.

Police have also identified the suspect in the incident as 36-year-old Brandon Morgan, who is currently in custody at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police and fire responded to a home in West Jordan Thursday, and what began as a call about a domestic violence incident became a two-alarm fire. The video released Friday shows officers kicking in a door to enter the home, where they find the suspect in the process of lighting the home on fire.

During the video an officer deploys a stun gun against the suspect, who falls to the floor. It appears the man had a machete or some sort of long blade in his hand at the time, and the fire he set quickly grew as officers worked to control the scene.

"He threatened the officer with a machete, officer Tased him, and then they drug him out of the house and the house was engulfed in fire," said Chief Doug Diamond of the West Jordan Police Department.

Officer Ian Adams said: "It was a very chaotic situation. Initially only two officers arrived and contacted the suspect inside the home, third officer arrived shortly thereafter, and those three were engaged in a fight with the suspect inside while the fire was still burning, taking the whole house."

The home is estimated to be a total loss.

Police said Thursday the man was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns. Three officers were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but none of them required medical transport.

Morgan was booked into jail on felony charges that include aggravated arson, aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Two family members made it safely out of the home prior to the fire. Four family pets, three dogs and a cat, were killed in the blaze.

"I'm just glad his kids and his wife got out," neighbor Lynn Murdoch said. "You know, sometimes these things don't go that way."

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to raise money to help the victims, click here for details.