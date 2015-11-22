Utes fall out of AP Top 25 after loss vs UCLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- UCLA handed the University of Utah Utes their third loss of the season Saturday, which was enough to knock Utah out of the AP's Top 25 Poll Sunday.

Last week the Utes were ranked No. 18 by the AP, but after Saturday's defeat they are no longer in the top 25--but just barely.

No. 25 Temple had 107 votes, and Utah came in just behind them with 100 points. Utah was once ranked as highly as No. 3 by the AP poll after coming out to a 6-0 start, but their star has slowly declined in subsequent weeks as they added two more losses and slid several spots down.

The Utes maintained a toe-hold in the Coaches Poll, coming in at No. 25 in that ranking. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee's rankings for this week will not be released until Tuesday, though it's a safe bet Utah will fall from their previous spot at No. 13.