3 surprisingly simple ways to protect yourself from car burglary and theft

Detective Chow with West Valley City Police Department shares simple ways to keep you and your car safe. He says if you do these three things, you have a great change at avoiding a break-in.
- Keep your doors locked
- Keep your property out of plain view. ALWAYS remove any portable devices, such as GPS systems, DVD players, removable radio face plates, garage door openers and phones.
- Keep your windows closed all the way. Even if they are cracked a few centimeters it makes it easier for thieves to break in.
If you ever see anything suspicious contact the police at their non-emergency number 801.840.4000. For questions or concerns, call 801.955.3797 or email communityservices@wvc-ut.gov