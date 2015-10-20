× Update: Police ID second person found dead in apparent murder-suicide in WVC trailer home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have identified the second individual found dead in a West Valley City trailer home in an apparent-murder suicide earlier this month.

On Oct. 11, police responded to a 911 call by a family member of Noelia Popoca indicating they found her in full arrest. When officers arrived on scene they discovered the 39-year-old woman dead in the room of a trailer home, located at the 2600 West block of 2600 South.

Officers found Manuel Roque Garcia, 58, dead in the same room as Popoca. Garcia was living in the trailer home where the two were found dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths may be a murder-suicide.

Investigators discovered Garcia and Popoca had a sporadic romantic relationship, however a motive for their deaths is not clear at this time, West Valley City police stated in a press release.

Investigators are currently working in cooperation with the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

“We can say that we do not have any indication that a gun was used in these deaths,” the release states.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.