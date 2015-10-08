Chicken Thighs with Peppers and Onions (10.08.15)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 lb. chicken thighs
- 2 bell peppers, any color, chopped
- 1/2 medium onion, any kind, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Bring a Dutch oven or large frying pan up to medium to high heat. Coat the bottom with oil. Brown the chicken thighs on each side for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the pan. Add the bell pepper and onion to the same pan. Saute with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add the thighs back to the pan with the chicken stock and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer for 25-30 min.
