Chicken Thighs with Peppers and Onions (10.08.15)

Posted 1:19 pm, October 8, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 lb. chicken thighs
  • 2 bell peppers, any color, chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion, any kind, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a Dutch oven or large frying pan up to medium to high heat. Coat the bottom with oil. Brown the chicken thighs on each side for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the pan. Add the bell pepper and onion to the same pan. Saute with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add the thighs back to the pan with the chicken stock and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer for 25-30 min.

Sponsor: Dan’s Market