× Chicken Thighs with Peppers and Onions (10.08.15)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 lb. chicken thighs

2 bell peppers, any color, chopped

1/2 medium onion, any kind, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup chicken stock

1 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a Dutch oven or large frying pan up to medium to high heat. Coat the bottom with oil. Brown the chicken thighs on each side for 2-3 minutes. Remove from the pan. Add the bell pepper and onion to the same pan. Saute with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute. Add the thighs back to the pan with the chicken stock and diced tomatoes. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer for 25-30 min.

