‘You aren’t getting by me’: ‘Hero’ student tries to block Oregon gunman from classroom

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As a gunman went from classroom to classroom opening fire on students at Oregon's Umpqua Community College Thursday, Chris Mintz knew he had to do something.
When the gunman, Chris Harper Mercer, tried to enter the army veteran's class, Mintz, 30, told the students in his classroom to get to a safe place and said, "you're not getting by me."
"At that point, the shooter shot (Mintz) five times and the shooter moved on and apparently didn't go in to that classroom," Pastor Dennis Kreiss told People. "I applaud the guy's heroism. He may have saved the people in that classroom."
Seven other people were injured when a gunman -- identified as Chris Harper Mercer-- opened fire at Oregon's Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.
Mintz spent most of Thursday in surgery after receiving seven gunshots during the attack. Family members said Mintz was able to talk to loved ones before going into surgery, according to WGHP.
“Tries to block the door to keep the gunman from coming in, gets shot three times, hits the floor, looks up at gunman and says it's my son's birthday today, gets shot two more times,” Chris' aunt, Wanda Mintz, told KCPQ.
Mintz told family members he heard gunshots in another classroom and tried to keep the gunman from entering his classroom.
“He could have very easily died,” said Wanda Mintz, the victim’s aunt. “I really think that if he wasn't such a strong, young guy, he may have died.”
Family members said both of Mintz’s legs are broken and he will have to relearn to walk, but he is now recovering and expected to survive. No vital organs were hit.
Mintz has been in the military for at least 10 years and was in Oregon, primarily, to raise his son, according to his family.
“My brother talked to Chris on the phone while Chris was walking into school to tell him to remind his grandson that grandpa said, ‘Happy Birthday,’” said Wanda Mintz.
Grandfather, father and son spent a week together before Chris began his second year of classes at Umpqua Community College. Thursday was his fourth day back.
“His vital signs are OK he's going to have to learn to walk again but he walked away with his life and that's more than so many other people did,” said Ariana Earnhardt, Chris’ cousin.
In all, the gunman killed at least nine people and wounded others. One survivor says the gunman demanded that his victims state their religion before he started shooting. Mercer was eventually shot and killed by police.
9 comments
ANOTHERBOB
Thank heavens for gun free zones. They give you a false sense of safety and security. Their lack of common sense is what gives Democrates such a hard time in Utah.
T
That college is not a gun free zone. He just happened to be the only one carrying that day.
Cornelius
It’s just too bad this hero didn’t have the real means of protecting others – a gun to fire bullets back at the lowlife murderer.
joshua122
Are you guys really going to politicize this rather than treat it as the tragedy that it is.
bob
You Lefties were making political hay out of it before the echoes died out. Nobody wants to hear your whining.
Ron
When our president makes every tragedy a political issue, of course we will stand against his lies.
bob
Someone explain to me how keeping a gun out of THAT man’s hands made the situation better.
“More gun control needed”? There were easily a thousand people on that campus, and NOT ONE SINGLE LAW-ABIDING PERSON HAD A GUN. Not even the “security guard.”
The only person was armed was the one who doesn’t follow rules. That’s 99.9% gun control, by my calculation, and 100% will never be possible.
Gun control? THIS was the result of gun control. Take a good look.
Gun control means hitting what you aim at.
Ron
I hope he gets an invitation to the White House.
dfd
…..234 my co-worker’s sister-in-law makes $81 an hour on the laptop . She has been fired for 8 months but last month her pay was $13369 just working on the laptop for a few hours. why not try this out .Get More Detail Here
Comments are closed.