Winter weather to hit much of Utah Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing ‘burst’ of snow

Roads back open after woman killed in crash on Redwood Rd.

Posted 12:05 pm, September 17, 2015, by and , Updated at 03:38PM, September 17, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
- Unified Police

– Unified Police

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Roads are back open after a fatal accident on Redwood Rd. Thursday.

The southbound lanes of Redwood Rd. near 4200 S. were closed after a driver hit a utility pole in Taylorsville.

Officials said the woman may have had some kind of medical emergency that led to the accident.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Mary Clark.

- Fer & Clau Ortega

– Fer & Clau Ortega

3 comments

  • Mimi

    It’s rare to see a woman that age driving a car that nice. I wonder if she had a seizure and her foot pressed on the gas because it looks like she must have been going pretty fast to cause that much damage.

Comments are closed.