Roads back open after woman killed in crash on Redwood Rd.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Roads are back open after a fatal accident on Redwood Rd. Thursday.

The southbound lanes of Redwood Rd. near 4200 S. were closed after a driver hit a utility pole in Taylorsville.

Officials said the woman may have had some kind of medical emergency that led to the accident.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Mary Clark.

Cleared: Crash SB Redwood Rd at 4200 S, SLCO, Cleared. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 17, 2015

Crash: SB Redwood Rd at 4200 S, SLCO, Closed. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 17, 2015