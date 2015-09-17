Roads back open after woman killed in crash on Redwood Rd.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Roads are back open after a fatal accident on Redwood Rd. Thursday.
The southbound lanes of Redwood Rd. near 4200 S. were closed after a driver hit a utility pole in Taylorsville.
Officials said the woman may have had some kind of medical emergency that led to the accident.
The victim was identified as 70-year-old Mary Clark.
40.679685 -111.938895
Mimi
It’s rare to see a woman that age driving a car that nice. I wonder if she had a seizure and her foot pressed on the gas because it looks like she must have been going pretty fast to cause that much damage.
