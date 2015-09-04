Police in St. George seek help locating missing teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who was last seen Tuesday.

Macin Smith, 17, was last seen in the Little Valley area of St. George on the morning of September 1. Macin’s sister, Rayclen Hansen, said their mother woke him up for school around 7:30 a.m., he left but never made it to school. Macin is a senior at Desert Hills High School.

“It’s hard because the mind just wanders. It thinks terrible things,” Hansen said. “And you’re just trying to think, no it’s not possible. We’re just hoping for the best.”

Hansen said Macin has disappeared once before, but only for a few hours. This is the first time he’s been gone for multiple days. St George Police Department0 Sergeant Sam Despain said at this point they’re investigating Macin’s disappearance as a possible runaway.

“At this point we don’t suspect foul play,” Despain said. “However, this is a case that we’re taking extremely serious. Our investigators are looking into this. We’re doing everything we can to find Macin and find out what happened.”

The teen is pictured above and is described as being 6-feet 4-inches tall and 200 pounds. He has short, blond hair and blue eyes.

Friends and family put up fliers around their Little Valley neighborhood and by Desert Hills High School. Hansen says the community support has helped them keep going.

“At first because we were scared people would be judging with everything,” Hansen said. “But our family has just reached out so much to us and friends have come together and just helped us a lot.”

Anyone who sees Macin or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.