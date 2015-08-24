Deputies: Doghouse caused crash that killed dad and daughter in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah - A father and 5-year-old girl were killed in a crash on I-15 and that family's mother and another child are both in the hospital.
Utah Highway Patrol now says it appears someone who did not properly secure a load they were carrying may have caused this fatal crash.
A large wooden doghouse was blocking lanes of I-15 which caused several drivers to slow down, including the Chambers family.
Troopers said they were working to block traffic to remove the doghouse when another driver slammed into the Chambers' car traveling at least freeway speeds.
The impact shoved the Chambers' Mazda into the back of a semi which crushed the roof of the family car.
The father, Ryan, died at the scene and his daughter, 5-year-old Evelyn, later died at the hospital.
Meanwhile the mother, Alyssa Chambers, and their 7-year-old daughter remain hospitalized with serious injuries.
Troopers say the 32-year-old woman who caused the crash will face citations at the minimum and possibly criminal charges.
They also say the person who lost the doghouse is in trouble.
"We've got a piece of debris on the roadway, we've got a vehicle stopped for that," UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said. "We've got another vehicle that's probably not paying attention to what's going on in front of them striking another vehicle. It's the totality of the circumstances."
Troopers said they will know more about exact charges after they complete their investigation.
The driver who caused the wreck is from the Ogden area; she was treated for some minor injuries Sunday and released.
Authorities are now looking for the person who lost the doghouse.
Troopers said they would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle on I-15 at (801) 393-1136.
The direct cause was someone not paying attention to DRIVING.
It will be discovered that the driver who killed two people was probably texting …
A mouthful
The 32-year-old driver of the car that hit the Chambers’ Mazda was not injured. Charges against the Ogden woman were pending Monday. According to court records, the woman has had more than a dozen misdemeanor traffic violations in the past ten years, including speeding and driving on a denied license. She also pleaded no contest in 2005 to giving false information to law enforcement, and took a plea in abeyance to sexual solicitation in 2013, according to court records
This is a fund that has been set up by Ryan’s cousin to help Alyssa and the family with costs and getting back on their feet. Prayers, thoughts, and donations are so appreciated for this sweet family in their time of need.
https://www.giveforward.com/fundraiser/kfx9/the-ryan-and-evie-chambers-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=fb_feed&utm_campaign=php_fundraiser_main-smurfs&og_action=hug&fb_ref=feed-smurfs&t=3
