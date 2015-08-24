Deputies: Doghouse caused crash that killed dad and daughter in Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - A father and 5-year-old girl were killed in a crash on I-15 and that family's mother and another child are both in the hospital.

Utah Highway Patrol now says it appears someone who did not properly secure a load they were carrying may have caused this fatal crash.

A large wooden doghouse was blocking lanes of I-15 which caused several drivers to slow down, including the Chambers family.

Troopers said they were working to block traffic to remove the doghouse when another driver slammed into the Chambers' car traveling at least freeway speeds.

The impact shoved the Chambers' Mazda into the back of a semi which crushed the roof of the family car.

The father, Ryan, died at the scene and his daughter, 5-year-old Evelyn, later died at the hospital.

Meanwhile the mother, Alyssa Chambers, and their 7-year-old daughter remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

Troopers say the 32-year-old woman who caused the crash will face citations at the minimum and possibly criminal charges.

They also say the person who lost the doghouse is in trouble.

"We've got a piece of debris on the roadway, we've got a vehicle stopped for that," UHP Sgt. Todd Royce said. "We've got another vehicle that's probably not paying attention to what's going on in front of them striking another vehicle. It's the totality of the circumstances."

Troopers said they will know more about exact charges after they complete their investigation.

The driver who caused the wreck is from the Ogden area; she was treated for some minor injuries Sunday and released.

Authorities are now looking for the person who lost the doghouse.

Troopers said they would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle on I-15 at (801) 393-1136.