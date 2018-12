In recent presidential polls, a fairly unknown Independent candidate is gaining on Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Finally Deez Nuts get 9% in NC to go with their 8% in Minnesota and 7% in Iowa. Pretty consistent support: http://t.co/EIPkTvW3Ti — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) August 19, 2015

His name? Deez Nuts.

In case you were wondering, Deez Nuts does not actually exist. Turns out it’s a prank from a 15-year-old from Iowa named Brady Olsen. According to the Daily Beast, he chose to run as Deez Nuts just to see if he could.

