Crews contain fire at Kearns home, officials investigating cause

KEARNS, Utah – Fire crews have contained the flames at a home in Kearns Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in the attic of the house near 4500 W. and 5055 S.; crews were able to quickly control it so the home is not a total loss.

Fire crews said the family will be displaced for a few days.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured fighting the blaze.