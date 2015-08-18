Crews contain fire at Kearns home, officials investigating cause

Photo Gallery
KEARNS, Utah – Fire crews have contained the flames at a home in Kearns Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the fire started in the attic of the house near 4500 W. and 5055 S.; crews were able to quickly control it so the home is not a total loss.
Fire crews said the family will be displaced for a few days.
No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured fighting the blaze.
40.659042 -111.998351
