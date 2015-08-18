Crews contain fire at Kearns home, officials investigating cause

Winter weather to hit much of Utah Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing ‘burst’ of snow

Posted 1:37 pm, August 18, 2015
KEARNS, Utah – Fire crews have contained the flames at a home in Kearns Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in the attic of the house near 4500 W. and 5055 S.; crews were able to quickly control it so the home is not a total loss.

Fire crews said the family will be displaced for a few days.

No one was home when the fire started and no one was injured fighting the blaze.

