A fun Norwegian take on the cuban sandwich called the “Nuban”

Posted 1:46 pm, August 17, 2015, by
Chef Roy Olsen, of Bake 360, shows us how to put together his signature sandwich. He says it is all about quality ingredients. You can find more information here.

The "Nuban" Sandwich

Freshly baked sourdough bread

Grainy mustard

pickled red onions

Tavern ham

swiss cheese

gruyere cheese

Jarlsburg cheese

roasted pork belly

 

