A fun Norwegian take on the cuban sandwich called the “Nuban”

Chef Roy Olsen, of Bake 360, shows us how to put together his signature sandwich. He says it is all about quality ingredients. You can find more information here.
The "Nuban" Sandwich
Freshly baked sourdough bread
Grainy mustard
pickled red onions
Tavern ham
swiss cheese
gruyere cheese
Jarlsburg cheese
roasted pork belly
df
