One in serious condition after wind knocks over Tour of Utah finish line banner

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after the structure supporting a finish line banner for a bicycle race fell over due to wind, and another individual was treated at the scene and released.

The finish line for Friday’s portion of the Tour of Utah is located near the Utah State Capitol, and police at the scene said the banner came down due to heavy winds.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Another person was knocked unconscious and suffered some sort of head injury. That person was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

The race had already come through the area, so the incident had no impact on the Tour of Utah race itself. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for further information, and we will update this story as more details become available.

The Tour of Utah is a race that crosses much of the state during the course of 7 days.