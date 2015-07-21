Winter weather to hit much of Utah Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing ‘burst’ of snow

Prep your child for preschool with fun learning activities

Posted 2:15 pm, July 21, 2015, by , Updated at 03:08PM, July 21, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Learn how to prep your child for preschool with blogger Deborah Nielson. For more information, go here.