Dad makes adorable custom eye patches for daughter

CHICAGO -- No she’s not a pirate, but this little girl is still rocking a fashionable eye patch.

Layla was born with a small cataract in her right eye and wears an eye patch a few hours a day to strengthen her lazy eye.

Although everyday eye patches may be embarrassing for kids, Layla’s dad personally decorates her eye patches.

Some designs include a mutant ninja turtle, Yoda, Lola Bunny, and even googly eyes.

Dad is the Reddit user Gfgrubb and posted Layla’s full album to Imgur.

Now that is one precious daddy-daughter duo.

Grubb tells Mashable that her vision has been developing very well.