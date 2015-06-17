Dad makes adorable custom eye patches for daughter

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO -- No she’s not a pirate, but this little girl is still rocking a fashionable eye patch.

Layla was born with a small cataract in her right eye and wears an eye patch a few hours a day to strengthen her lazy eye.

Although everyday eye patches may be embarrassing for kids, Layla’s dad personally decorates her eye patches.

Some designs include a mutant ninja turtle, Yoda, Lola Bunny, and even googly eyes.

Dad is the Reddit user Gfgrubb and posted Layla’s full album to Imgur.

Now that is one precious daddy-daughter duo.

Grubb tells Mashable that her vision has been developing very well.