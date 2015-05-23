Tooele police officer shoots, kills dog after being bitten

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele City police officer responding to a domestic disturbance shot and killed a dog after being bitten Friday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., the officer responded to the scene in the area of 205 E. Broadway Street. A neighbor who reported the dispute to dispatch said it sounded as if a male and female were “going to kill each other,” according to a press release from Tooele City police.

When the officer arrived on scene, he heard a female scream from the back of the residence.

“It is common procedure for more than one officer to respond to this type of call; however, fearing the circumstances were too urgent, the officer did not wait for backup and entered the backyard of the residence through an open gate where he observed a female on the back porch, still screaming,” the release states.

As the officer called out to the female, the release states, a large dog attacked the officer without warning and bit his hand.

The officer fired two rounds at the animal, killing the dog.

The officer was later treated and released from a local hospital for the bite.

It is unknown at this time what the domestic disturbance was about. No arrests have been made but charges are being referred to the county attorney’s office.

Police say a body camera was active during the incident. Footage will be released as soon as possible.