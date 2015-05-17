Same patch of slush causes 2 crashes; father injured, son killed after second car follows path of first

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – A victim of a car crash who left the vehicle and was hit by a car that struck the same patch of slush that caused the initial accident died in a hospital Saturday as a result of injuries suffered in Friday’s collision.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a white truck traveling northbound on State Route 18 near mile marker 14 in Washington County hit a patch of slush left over from a hail storm around 10:30 a.m. Friday and rolled, coming to a rest on its side.

After the crash, the driver and his son got out of the vehicle. A Cadillac hit the same patch of slush and followed the same path the truck had in the initial crash, and the Cadillac struck both father and son.

Both men are local residents and were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center after the crash. The son, identified as 29-year-old Lazaro Longinos-Perez, died Saturday due to injuries suffered in the crash. The Father, identified as 46-year-old Lorenzo Longinos-Perez, suffered a broken leg, a broken pelvis and other injuries and is expected to recover.

The driver of the Cadillac and his female passenger were not injured in the crash.