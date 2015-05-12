Thai Beef Salad (05.12.15)
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 1 lb. steaks strips
- 2 cups shredded Napa cabbage
- 1 cup grated, seeded, peeled cucumber
- 1/3 cup green onions, sliced
- 3 tablespoons fresh basil, torn
- 1/3 cup cilantro leaves, chopped
- 1 (11-ounce) can mandarin oranges in light syrup, drained
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 3 limes)
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Thai fish sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season steak with salt and pepper. Add steak to pan; cook 4-5 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Remove steak from pan; keep warm.
Combine cabbage, cucumber, onions, basil, cilantro and oranges in a large bowl. and the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, soy sauce, fish sauce, honey, garlic and olive oil. Drizzle slaw mixture with dressing; toss. Arrange 2 cups slaw mixture on each of 4 plates; divide beef amongst each plate. Serve immediately.