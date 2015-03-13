SaltCON Board Game Convention brings game designers and players together

LAYTON, Utah -- The SaltCON Board Game Convention is in Layton this weekend with the aim of bringing people together with games.
The event features exhibitors, games, prizes and tournaments. The convention takes place Friday and Saturday, see the video above for more information and click here to visit the convention's website.
Sean Wanderer
The convention takes place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But thanks for the coverage!
