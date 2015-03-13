SaltCON Board Game Convention brings game designers and players together

Posted 6:11 pm, March 13, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAYTON, Utah -- The SaltCON Board Game Convention is in Layton this weekend with the aim of bringing people together with games.

The event features exhibitors, games, prizes and tournaments. The convention takes place Friday and Saturday, see the video above for more information and click here to visit the convention's website.

2 comments

Comments are closed.