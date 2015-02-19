× Gas tax bill unveiled in the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill unveiled in the Utah State Legislature appears to address issues surrounding the gasoline tax.

House Bill 362, sponsored by Rep. Johnny Anderson, R-Taylorsville, and released on Thursday night, does away with the current cents-per-gallon tax. It would instead impose a percentage tax per gallon on fuel “based on the previous calendar year statewide average rack price of a gallon of regular unleaded” set by the Utah State Tax Commission.

From the bill:

The bill also allows for a local option sales tax for highways and public transit, something sought by many cities.