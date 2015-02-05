Police: 6-year-old boy ‘kidnapped’ for being too nice to strangers

ST. LOUIS. Mo. – A 6-year-old boy in Missouri endured an emotional four-hour staged kidnapping because his family thought he was being too nice to people he didn’t know, police said Thursday.
The four people involved in the alleged plot — the boy’s mother, grandmother, aunt and a co-worker of the aunt — have been charged with kidnapping and other felonies, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
“Family members told investigators their primary intent was to educate the victim and felt they did nothing wrong,” the press release said.
During his reported ordeal the boy was lured into a pickup after getting off his school bus, tied up, threatened with a gun, taken to a basement where his pants were removed, and told he could be sold into sex slavery, police said.
The boy was told in the truck by Nathan Wynn Firoved, the aunt’s co-worker, that he would never “see his mommy again,” and he would be “nailed to the wall of a shed,” the sheriff’s statement said.
FOX 13 News Sister Station KTVI in St. Louis reports the boy was also bound at the hands and feet with plastic bags. The boy’s aunt reportedly chastised the child for not trying to resist during the ordeal.
“The victim remained in the basement for some time before he was unbound and told to go upstairs, where the victim’s family lectured him about stranger danger,” the statement said.
The suspects kept each other updated throughout the incident on cell phones, police said.
The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Hupp of Troy, is charged with felony kidnapping and felony abuse and neglect of a child. The grandmother, Rose Brewer; the aunt, Denise Kroutil; and Firoved are also charged with felonious restraint.
The boy was placed into protective custody after he told school officials Wednesday what had happened to him.
CNN has been trying to track down lawyers for the accused, but has been unable to locate information on the attorneys.
By AnneClaire Stapleton and Steve Almasy
andrea
I hope that boy is never again in the presence of those “family” members. What a horrifying thing to do to a child…
miles (dave)
this tactic is called scaring straight, im a fan of it, had this been done in a much better way it could have had very good results, but it sounds like it got way out of hand and went into directions it never should have gone into.
the reality is some people really do need to learn some things the hard way and a staged kidnapping could have scared him in a safe controlled way.
miles (dave)
i have a question, can this really be called kidnapping? not to say that they didnt violate some laws and moral standards but did they really kidnap this child, i ask because the childs care takers ie parents, were totally involved and in control. at no time (that i can tell) was the child taken anywhere he souldnt have been.
dose the child need to know the people he is with. for it to not be kidnapping?
i mean if a child throws a rock to purposely break my window so i go outside with the decision to take him 5 blocks back to his house to talk with his parents. (i know where he lives but he has no idea who i am) so i take him by the hand and begin walking toward his house to him im a total stranger and for all he knows i could be taking him in any direction because he would be so focused on not wanting to be with me and trying to get away.
so the child dosnt know me, im taking the child somewhere he dosnt know where we are going, and he dosnt want to be with me. did i kidnap him?
what do you guys think?
Jen
Google “legal definition of kidnapping” and you will see that it involves taking someone against their will or with force, and connected with another crime (restraining the child, etc). You also hear of parents kidnapping their child when they “run away” with them, becausety don’t have custody. Yes, parents can kidnap their child and in this case, even though the mother didn’t physically do it she was completely involved in creating a horror for this boy…
ANOTHERBOB
Decent parents use love and not terror to train their children. It’s obvious you aren’t a parent, or at least a decent one.
miles (dave)
great. im hoping you have some great reasons you can use to educate us about your point. but im way too tempted to think that you didnt take the time to understand what i said earlier.
1 i said that the actions went to places it shouldnt have but the idea of scaring straight is appropriate if all else fails.
2 id think if you understood human nature that you would agree with my statement that some people need to learn some things the hard way. or could you honestly say you didnt do anything that you wish you didnt. (even if you could say no im happy with every choice i ever made then id at least hope you know thats not the case with everyone) and if this boy didnt learn this important thing from everything else these parents tried (giving the benefit of the doubt that they did everything you or i would have done as good parents) then scaring straight in a controlled way can be a great way to get the point across, (some people particularly children sometimes have no idea what can happen they dont understand the horrible things people are capable of, they just dont imagine things can get out of hand, beyond there control, and those people need to have experiences so they know things can get out of control without those experiences they just dont believe anything you say about that subject) like i said this went way out of hand to places it never should have gone. but if your not a fan of scaring straight then how would you help someone particularly a child have experiences so they would know it wasnt ok to get too close to strangers, without that child/person having the experience. keep in mind that you cant always be there to discipline them every time they talk with a stranger. this child\person needs to gain a testimony all there own. so how would you do it?
or do you not have a solution to all of these problems that really works?
ANOTHERBOB
The boy’s mother, grandmother, aunt and a co-worker of the aunt have been charged with kidnapping and other felonies. The judge will help them understand why their reasoning, and yours, is faulty.
miles (dave)
i see you dont have a good reason, (i know that because you didnt give one) just spewing your unreasonable and uneducated opinions around, good to get that one out of the way.
i was really hoping you did.
Peter Torrijo
What is for sure, is that people have a really nice smart faces! They live in the US no go zones or what?
