Civics Education Initiative Quiz 1 Results

1,445 people took our first civics quiz. Here’s how they scored:
421 people scored 100% (pass)
424 people scored 90% (pass)
338 people scored 80% (pass)
184 people scored 70% (pass)
41 people scored 60% (pass)
27 people scored 50% (fail)
9 people scored 40% (fail)
1 person scored 30% (fail)

Detailed Results:
Question 1: How many amendments does the Constitution have?
52% of quiz takers correctly answered “27.”

Question 2: We elect a U.S. Senator for how many years?
58% percent of quiz takers correctly answered “6.”

Question 3: We elect a President for how many years?
98% of quiz takers correctly answered “4.”

Question 4: What is the name of the President of the United States now?
100% of quiz takers correctly answered “Obama.”

Question 5: If the President can no longer serve, who becomes President?
99% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Vice President.”

Question 6: What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?
99% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Bill of Rights.”

Question 7: Which is a right or freedom from the First Amendment?
70% of quiz takers correctly answered: “Right to free exercise of religion.”

Question 8: What was the purpose of the Declaration of Independence?
94% of quiz takers correctly answered “Announced our independence from Great Britain.”

Question 9: What is one purpose of the U.S. Constitution?
96% of quiz takers correctly answered “Protects the basic rights of Americans.”

Question 10: What severed ties with Great Britain?
93% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Declaration of Independence.”

