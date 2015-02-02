Civics Education Initiative Quiz 1 Results

1,445 people took our first civics quiz. Here’s how they scored:

421 people scored 100% (pass)

424 people scored 90% (pass)

338 people scored 80% (pass)

184 people scored 70% (pass)

41 people scored 60% (pass)

27 people scored 50% (fail)

9 people scored 40% (fail)

1 person scored 30% (fail)

Detailed Results:

Question 1: How many amendments does the Constitution have?

52% of quiz takers correctly answered “27.”

Question 2: We elect a U.S. Senator for how many years?

58% percent of quiz takers correctly answered “6.”

Question 3: We elect a President for how many years?

98% of quiz takers correctly answered “4.”

Question 4: What is the name of the President of the United States now?

100% of quiz takers correctly answered “Obama.”

Question 5: If the President can no longer serve, who becomes President?

99% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Vice President.”

Question 6: What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?

99% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Bill of Rights.”

Question 7: Which is a right or freedom from the First Amendment?

70% of quiz takers correctly answered: “Right to free exercise of religion.”

Question 8: What was the purpose of the Declaration of Independence?

94% of quiz takers correctly answered “Announced our independence from Great Britain.”

Question 9: What is one purpose of the U.S. Constitution?

96% of quiz takers correctly answered “Protects the basic rights of Americans.”

Question 10: What severed ties with Great Britain?

93% of quiz takers correctly answered “The Declaration of Independence.”

