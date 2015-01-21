What was inside RV ‘hoarder home’ added to challenge of putting out fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Fire crews said what was inside an RV engulfed in flames on some Salt Lake City railroad tracks made the fire all that more difficult to put out.

Authorities found an RV ablaze near 19th W. and 12th S. just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they said a man was returning with a pail of water to apparently try to quench the inferno.

"This is a very high-hazard area," SLC Fire Capt. Marc Morger said. "We're surrounded by pallets to our west, Thatcher Chemical to our north and east and large tanks of propane to our direct west."

Capt. Morger said the RV was a "hoarder home" and that the piles of things inside only made the fire harder to fight.

Officials have not confirmed how the fire started.

No one was injured in the blaze.