This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Congrats to the UCAIR Monthly Winners! Congratulations to these monthly UCAIR Contest Winners: ** JANUARY – Stacey Score won 4 Boondocks Tickets, a $50 Gas Card, and a 7-day UTA Buss pass. ** FEBRUARY – Tiauna Mace won 4 Boondocks Tickets and a $100 Scheel’s Gift Card. ** MARCH – Laura Neill won 4 Boondocks Tickets and a $100 Gift Card to REI. Filed in: On-Air Topics: contest winners Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email