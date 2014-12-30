Power Outages: Locations, numbers and when power will be restored
Rocky Mountain Power is working to restore power to residents in Salt Lake City.
Power to Ogden, Farmington and Centerville has been restored.
Salt Lake City:
Zip Codes: 84109 and 84108
Estimated time of restoration: Unknown
Cause: Wind
Customers affected: 1,553
Repairs underway
OUTAGES: Click here to check the latest outages and restoration estimates
1 Comment
trevor
Work was down from early morning till 1pm. In zip code 84109.
