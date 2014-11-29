× BYU beats Cal 42-35, finishes season 8-4

SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU Cougars finished their regular season with a 42-35 win over the Cal Bears.

The Cougars (8-4) and Bears (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) went back and forth with touchdowns, but BYU was able to hold Cal in the last drive and pull out a win.

Christian Stewart threw for 433 yards, scoring five touchdowns with one interception. Receivers Jordan Leslie and Mitchell Juergens each grabbed two TDs, Algernon Brown scored one and Paul Lasike added one running TD.

Cal QB Jared Goff threw four touchdowns on 393 yards, and had one interception. Kenny Lawler caught touchdowns, and Trevor Davis and Tre Watson each scored one.

BYU’s Skye PoVey and Cal’s Caleb Coleman each grabbed one interceptions.

The Cougars started the season at 4-0 before star QB Taysom Hill was injured. They lost four games in a row under Christian Stewart before coming back for a four-game winning streak, finishing the season with an 8-4 record.