VIDEO: Man secretly records wife rapping, her response goes viral

Sir Prise captioned the video “My wife is THE most beautiful human being I know and I absolutely adore the moments I get to watch her being herself. Don’t be shy people, say you love your loved ones, treasure the little moments and don’t worry if people are judging you!”
What’s your favorite quirk that your significant other has?
4 comments
Bonbob
He took a video of his “wife” not his significant other, dude! That was why she was happy. She is not a sleep-in.
Rachel
His wife is his significant other dude, lol who donyou think a significant other is? Haha
Bob's Pimp
Another informative use of webspace packaged as “news”. Good job, Fox! Everyone needs to know about this woman.
david
“Another informative use of webspace packaged as “news”. Good job, Fox! Everyone needs to know about this woman.”
Comments are closed.