UDOT to raise speed limits on urban interstates to 70 mph

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Department of Transportation said it is planning to raise the speed limits to 70 miles per hour on urban interstates.
The change would affect I-15 from Spanish Fork to Ogden, I-80 from 5600 West to near the mouth of Parley's Canyon and all of I-215. At a meeting in Price on Friday, UDOT presented its findings to a transportation committee.
Barring any major complaints, the speed limit increase would take effect mid-December. UDOT is looking at speed limit increases in the St. George area as well.
The proposed speed limit changes came after months of studying. UDOT conducted radar examinations of commuter speeds.
"We know exactly every segment of the roadway how fast people are averaging their speeds," said Jason Davis, UDOT's Operations Director. "We also look at all the crash data, and we look at the roadway geometry and take all that into account and apply some judgment as well."
No surprise to many commuters, people are driving over the 65 mile per hour speed limit. But drivers FOX 13 spoke with had mixed reaction to the idea of raising speeds.
"I like to get where I'm going faster without being pulled over," said Cassandra Dubois.
Grant Larimer described himself as "borderline" on the idea of raising speed limits. Susan Daynes supported 70 -- but no higher.
"I think 70 is enough," she said.
Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol spoke about the proposed change, and he said that because fatal crashes on Utah roadways have been on the increase, they don't feel like it is in the best interest of Utahns for speed limits to be raised.
Royce said increases in speed translate into increases in serious injuries and deaths, and he said that increasing speed limits without a primary seat belt law is counter intuitive. He said even an increase of the speed limit by 5 mph can mean drivers will feel like they can travel faster than the posted limit.
UDOT has already raised the speed limit to 80 miles per hour on rural interstates and reported no significant problems. But UDOT insisted that raising the speed limit in more heavily congested areas would not lead to more crashes.
"The majority of those (crashes) were driving too fast for conditions -- not necessarily driving faster than 65 miles per hour -- but driving to fast for the conditions or, in some cases, driving faster than 90 miles per hour," Davis said.
Some spots -- like sharp turns where I-80 and I-15 meet -- will remain 65 mile per hour zones, UDOT said. SR 201 is also expected to stay 65.
katamb-Midvale
Well, since UHP doesn’t stop people that are going 85 now, what’s the difference? They’ll just go faster and faster. And don’t believe that nonsense about going faster doesn’t cause more death and injury. Ask any accident reconstructionist and they will tell you anything over 60 causes more deaths and injuries.
Bob
May I suggest that you test out your theory on not getting a ticket going 85 mph by passing the next UHP trooper you see. I’m betting he’d even let you get away with flipping him the finger as you pass.
Jeremy
Of course upping the speed would cause more deaths and injuries! Why don’t we just keep all the speed limits at 20mph to prevent that?
Data from Germany’s autobahn actually shows that there is no increased risk of accident on the sections of the autobahn that are unrestricted (no speed limit) vs restricted (speed limit — usually 130km/h or ~80mph). I do realize that driver training and laws are different over there, but we’re only talking a 5mph difference here… not the vast difference in speeds that can be seen on the autobahn. I think this is a great idea, and I just wish I was in Utah more often to enjoy it. Speed limits in Virginia are ridiculous!
bobsanidiot
Speeds will not increase. They raised much of I-15 through central and southern Utah to 80 mph, and it made no difference other than to legalize what citizens were already choosing to do. In a supposed “democracy” that’s how it SHOULD be.
I had to drive back and forth to Las Vegas twice in September. I went a GPS-verified 80 mph through those zones. Precisely the posted speed limit. I was passing nearly every other vehicle.
People will not “go faster”. They’ll go the same speed they were comfortable with. 75 or so, for the most part. Social engineering has failed.
What we DO need is better driver training, and more stringent requirements for driving on high-speed freeways. There are no speed limits at all on much of the Autobahn in Germany, but the death rate is far lower. They take driver training very seriously in Europe, and you can easily lose your A-Bahn privileges by doing stupid things, such as failing to move to the right for overtaking traffic. (Which Utah law also requires, by the way.)
bob
Oops…..forgot to change my name back to “Bob.” My bad. LOL!
8ch
hahah Bob – good one. best reply ever.
miles (dave)
i was thinking the same thing about the autobahn. i dont know how much access most germans have to the autobahn but i would imagine its having the ability to go mind blowingly fast that gives you a respect for driving i know i have always loved driving and i always looked at my cars as big heavy things with a lot of kinetic energy, enough to kill me many times over. ive never gotten a ticket for anything and ive gotten my self out of quite a few situations due to other unprofessional drivers, and id say thats all because i really do love driving and each time i get into the drivers seat weather its my little sports car or my dads old pickup i might as well be getting into a jet fighter… i get my game face on. i think its that level of seriousness that helps me enjoy it and be as good at it as i am.
John
How about starting with ticketing idiots in the inside passing lane hanging out doing 65 on their cell phones.
Let's face it
The fact of the matter is that’s nobody actually goes 65. It’s to the point that those that go 65 are hazardous on the road and causing accidents. All this does is raise the limit so that those slow drivers now have to go faster, and it reduces cops from being able to ticket you for extreme amounts.
