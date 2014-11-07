Actress’ topless photo goes viral, she released it to take stand against industry

LONDON – A topless photo of a popular actress is making headlines but she is not the victim of a hacker.

Keira Knightley decided to make her topless photo public in Interview Magazine for a cause.

KFOR-TV reported Knightley told The Times she demanded the photo be unedited so people could see what she really looked like.

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters,” Knightley told The Times. “That [shoot] was one of the ones where I said, ‘Okay, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are.”

“I think women’s bodies are a battleground and photography is partly to blame,” she said in The Times. “You need tremendous skill to be able get a woman’s shape and make it look like it does in life, which is always beautiful. But our society is so photographic now, it becomes more difficult to see all of those different varieties of shape.”

Source: KFOR-TV