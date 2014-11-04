USU football player who was suspended allegedly solicited prostitute

LOGAN, Utah – A Utah State University football player has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, and police officials in Logan say the player in question was recently arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

USU Head Coach Matt Wells announced Tuesday that Hayden Weichers, a red-shirt freshman wide receiver, was indefinitely suspended for violating team rules.

While the press release from Utah State University did not elaborate on which rules were violated, Chief Gary Jensen, Logan City Police Department, has confirmed to FOX 13 News that Weicher was arrested on October 22 on a misdemeanor charge of soliciting a prostitute.

According to the press release from USU, Weichers has played in all nine of USU’s games this season, during which he has caught 10 passes for 84 yards.

Weichers is from South Jordan and played previously for Bingham High School.