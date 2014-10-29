Baked Pumpkin Cheddar Fondue (10.29.14)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

1 Small Pie Pumpkin

2 Tablespoons Melted Butter

1 Pinch of Curry for Baking Pumpkin

1 Pinch of Smoked Paprika for Baking Pumpkin

1 ½ Tablespoons of Olive Oil

2 Shallots, Finely Sliced

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

6 Ounces of Gold Creek Farm’s Saffron Cheddar, Grated

6 Ounces of Gold Creek Farm’s Parmesan, Grated

½ Cup of White Wine

1 Cup of Heavy Cream

Directions

1) Cut-off the top of the pumpkin and scoop-out the insides

2) Brush the inside of the pumpkin with melted butter. Sprinkle with curry powder and smoked paprika. Place the pumpkin on a cookie sheet and baked at 375 degrees for about 30-45 minutes. Remove the pumpkin once it is golden brown and caramelized.

3) Meanwhile, heat the olive oil on medium heat in a pan and sauté the shallots and garlic for about 3-5 minutes. Add the white wine and heavy cream, bring to a simmer, and slowly add the grated cheese. Stir continuously until the cheese is melted. Reduce the heat to low

4) Season with salt and pepper to taste. If the mixture is too thick slowly add more cream until the mixture reaches a creamy texture.

5) Pour the fondue into the baked pumpkin. Sprinkle with smoked paprika. Serve with sliced apples and crusty bread.

Sponsor: Gold Creek Farms