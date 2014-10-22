× Update: Streets open after driver hits man crossing Salt Lake City street

UPDATE: All streets near 2100 S. and 1300 E. are back open after a driver hit a man crossing the street early Wednesday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY – A man is in critical condition after being hit by car in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man was hit while crossing the street in the dark.

He was not in the crosswalk.

Officials said the westbound lanes of 2100 S. at 1300 E. are closed because of the accident.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

The roads are expected to be closed until just before noon.

The driver who hit the man is cooperating and said he didn’t see the man until it was too late.

The victim’s name has not been confirmed at this time.