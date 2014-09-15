Police: Man accidentally shoots, kills brother in hunting accident

RICH COUNTY, Utah -- A 49-year-old man is dead after his brother shot him during a hunting accident Saturday afternoon in Rich County, according to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies received a call about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The brothers were hunting antelope near the Little Creek Reservoir. Preliminary reports indicate the two men were stalking an animal when one of them took a shot, according to the Facebook post.

The post states that the complainant did not see the other man sitting near him, resulting in the victim being struck in the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this point. The incident is still under investigation by the Rich County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

