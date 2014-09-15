Family of Arizona gun instructor release video

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — The children of a gun instructor who was accidentally shot and killed by a 9-year-old girl at an Arizona gun range last month reached out to the girl in a video posted Friday morning.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at an outdoor shooting range at the Last Stop in White Hills, AZ, near the Nevada-Arizona border.

According to investigators, 39-year-old Charles Vacca was standing next to the girl, who was holding a 9 mm automatic Uzi. The girl lost control of the gun when she fired, and it turned toward Vacca, who was shot in the head.

Vacca died after frantic efforts of bystanders to save his life.

In the video posted on the Vacca family attorney’s website, lawyers explained that it is important for Vacca’s children to share memories of their father and express their thoughts to the girl.

The children began by saying they don’t know the girl’s name, but they are connected through the tragedy. They go on to identify themselves as Ashley, Elizabeth, Tyler and Christopher.

Elizabeth, who appears second in the video, described her father as funny, heroic, a friend and a good man.

“You’re only 9 years old,” Tyler said in the video. “We think about you. We are worried about you. We pray for you, and we wish you peace. Our dad would want the same thing.”

“Like you, we are living through this tragic event that we cannot shut off,” Ashley said. “It’s with us all the time.”

In the video, Elizabeth told the girl that Vacca would want her to move on with her life, and not let the accidental shooting define her.

“Some day we hope we can meet you, hug you and tell you that it’s OK,” Christopher said at the conclusion of the video.

Authorities have said no charges will be filed in connection with the shooting.

Click here for updates to the story.