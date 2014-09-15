Authorities warning parents after woman in truck follows students to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah - A first grade girl said she didn't feel safe when a woman in a truck pulled up next to her, rolled down the window, unlocked the doors and just stared at her on the way to school.

Officials said the girl ran to her older brother and a group of students who were walking ahead of her.

That didn't stop the driver from following the group.

Police said the woman motioned for the students to come to her but the kids ran to the school and told a teacher.

The principal is now warning parents about the incident.

Authorities said they don't know the woman's intentions but they want to warn parents and remind children about stranger danger.

Pleasant Grove police are still working to track down the driver.

Officers said she has strawberry blonde hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen driving a black or dark gray Nissan truck.

If you have any information, officers said they would like to speak with you at (801) 785-3506.