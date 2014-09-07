× Woman hit by truck suffers critical injuries

PARK CITY, Utah — A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Park City Sunday night.

Police officials said a female was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a truck pulling a trailer that was turning onto State Route 224 from Sun Peak Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Mary Kaye Lucas of the Utah Highway Patrol said the driver reported seeing the woman just before the impact but said they didn’t have time to stop before the crash.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. FOX 13 News will have more information as it becomes available.