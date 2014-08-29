Bloodied man released to father after found in state office building near Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after a janitor found a bloodied man inside a state office building near the Capitol early Friday morning.

Officials said 24-year-old Jesse Docaeur, of Layton, was found intoxicated on the sixth floor of a state office building at about 4:30 a.m.

He has since been cited and released to his father.

Authorities said Docaeur's friends may have dropped him off at the Capitol after the University of Utah football game Thursday night.

However, it's not clear why he went into the Capitol.

Officials said he took the elevator up to the sixth floor and passed out.

Lawmen said there are no signs of forced entry.

The man could face trespassing and public intoxication charges.

