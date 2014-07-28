Video: Tour renovated Ogden temple before re-dedication

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah - Ogden is getting ready for hundreds of thousands of visitors thanks to a few events happening at the same time.

"Three quarters of a million people, that's close to a third of the population of the state of Utah," Ogden City Mayor Mike Caldwell said.

That's how many people are expected to come to Ogden during the month of August as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopens the Ogden temple after extensive renovation.

The city has put in a lot of work to get ready.

"We've been preparing for this honestly for a year and a half we've had working committees that have really looked at the details of this and done a deep dive to make sure as people come they're going to have a wonderful experience here and are really, really happy to be here," Caldwell said.

In addition to the temple open house, the city will also host the Tour of Utah and USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships.

"Lots of great energy lots of fun things going on and the community has come out in respect of volunteers and time spent to help support these events to make sure everyone in our community no matter what the reason they're here has a wonderful experience," Sara Toliver said, President of Ogden/Weber Convention and Visitors Bureau.

And to do that the city has completed hundreds of projects, including the Grand Promenade right next to the temple.

"We've taken Grand Avenue and we've completely changed it; it is a different street than what it used to be. It's a street with different transportation components," Justin Anderson said, Ogden City Engineer and Public Services Deputy Director.

But that's not all. Nearly every street in Downtown Ogden has had some upgrade costing a total of $5 million.

"It's been a pretty rushed job to tear apart everything that's here, remove everything and reconstruct everything; it's been a rush, it's been hectic," Anderson said.

But the city expects everything will be finished in time.

And if you're one of the thousands of people who will visit Ogden next month and are looking for a place to stay, eat or play, there's an app for that.

"It's called ‘One Ogden’ and it's so people have a tool as they’re here to help guide them to various restraints attractions entertainment our trails whatever it is they can take advantage of so they can make an experience out of their time here," Toliver said.

