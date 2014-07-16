Why health experts say pools are safer for your children this summer…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah pools have battled their fair share of cryptosporidium outbreaks in the past. But this year the numbers are dropping dramatically.

Officials with the Salt Lake County Health Department say it’s because of a mixture of increased public awareness about what to do before going to the pool like showering off with soap, taking children to the bathroom for regular breaks and new U.V. light sensors that kill the crypto bacteria.

This year numbers are down by more than half of what they were in 2013.

“It has not been back up since the outbreak a few years ago, which we’re really excited about -- we were told by the CDC that after an outbreak you can expect a few years of high numbers and that didn’t happen. We were pleased with that and we want to stay ahead of that,” said Gary Edwards, Executive Director of the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Even with the UV light sensors the health department says it’s still important to follow the basic rules and keep the pools clean.