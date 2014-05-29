× Ground Chicken Tacos with Yogurt Mint Sauce (05.28.14)

1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried dill or 1 teaspoon fresh dill

6 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

7 ounces plain Greek yogurt

3 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 lb. ground chicken

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of cinnamon

8 corn tortillas

1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced

5-6 radishes, thinly sliced

No Salt Seasoning and pepper, to taste

Place the mint, dill, scallions, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, yogurt, 2 teaspoons olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper in a food processor and pulse until combined. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for a couple hours for best flavor.

In a large frying pan, add remaining teaspoon of olive oil. Season ground turkey with onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook, breaking up while stirring, for 7-8 minutes or until all pink is cooked out. To serve, place some of the ground chicken in each tortilla. Top with some of the yogurt mint sauce and a few cucumber and reddish slices.

