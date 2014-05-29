Ground Chicken Tacos with Yogurt Mint Sauce (05.28.14)

Posted 11:57 am, May 29, 2014, by , Updated at 01:45PM, May 29, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
  • 1/2 cup mint leaves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried dill or 1 teaspoon fresh dill
  • 6 scallions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 7 ounces plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 lb. ground chicken
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 1/2 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 5-6 radishes, thinly sliced
  • No Salt Seasoning and pepper, to taste

Place the mint, dill, scallions, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, yogurt, 2 teaspoons olive oil, no salt seasoning and pepper in a food processor and pulse until combined. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and refrigerate for a couple hours for best flavor.
In a large frying pan, add remaining teaspoon of olive oil. Season ground turkey with onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon, no salt seasoning and pepper. Cook, breaking up while stirring, for 7-8 minutes or until all pink is cooked out. To serve, place some of the ground chicken in each tortilla. Top with some of the yogurt mint sauce and a few cucumber and reddish slices.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center