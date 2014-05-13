Great Scott! First wave of 2014 Salt Lake Comic Con guests announced

SALT LAKE CITY — Less than a month after Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperience, which brought dozens of celebrity guests to Salt Lake City, the first wave of celebrity guests for the 2014 Salt Lake Comic Con have been announced.

The guests announced Tuesday are:

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit)

Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness)

Ernie Hudson Ghostbusters)

Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride)

Sam Witwer (SyFy’s Battlestar Galactica and Being Human)

John Barrowman (Doctor Who)

“Over 200 celebrities and featured guests will be attending the event in September and will be announced on a regular basis between now and the convention,” a press release from Salt Lake Comic Con said.

The 2nd annual Salt Lake Comic Con will be held at The Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on September 4-6. Tickets are on sale now.

