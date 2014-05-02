Big Budah’s blog: Celebrating graduation

Posted 8:25 pm, May 2, 2014, by , Updated at 08:26PM, May 2, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

This week I’m still frustrated with not being able to work out and be fully active. But I am definitely in good spirits with my wife graduating from the University of Utah.

She says it is an amazing feeling to finish school while working and being a full-time mother. I was quickly reminded of how it wasn’t too long ago that I had my own graduation and am very proud of Jen.

We had a great celebration with family and friends. I was so nervous about putting the party together because I had never done one before, but I found everything I needed at Zurchers and it totally made the party more fun.

We had good food, great company, awesome decor and even a photo booth. I manned the grill and cooked 150 terri-burgers. It felt good to share this moment with family.

Thanks to all of you for your support and encouragement. Big shout out to Doctors Cottam & Richards, BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, my family and my friends.

Click here for more blog entries in my Losing for Life journey.

 

1 Comment

Comments are closed.