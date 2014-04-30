VIDEO: Utah mom’s “Baby booty bump” goes viral

LEHI-- Summer Knowlden, a former BYU student, has become an internet sensation. In the video description on YouTube, she said “I decided to enter an online dance off for moms, but was a little hesitant about posting a clip of me dancing on the Internet. I wanted to practice a little before and this is an outtake from my 'warm-up.' It’s too good not to share!!”
On her Facebook page, she added "I didn't win the original competition I entered it in, but it sure makes me feel warm and fuzzy knowing I've made so many people literally laugh out loud! Here's hoping it'll go viral and I'll make money off my embarrassment." The video had more than 30,000 views in its first two days on YouTube.
As far as the baby goes? She added, "Our daughter didn't even cry; she just laid on the ground a little surprised. All is well."
Full video:
11 comments
kirisyko
Reblogged this on Sykose Extreme Sports News.
Stephen
@ Paula: and being on the internet watching videos isn’t a waste of your time? Learn to be happy and laugh. No one likes a grouch.
I for one thought the video was hilarious! Thanks for the laugh Fox 13!!
Diana Lubbe
Well said :-)
Diana Lubbe
lol, I absolutely loved it!! Was cute and funny! :-)
PlanetUtah
Paula, I think you are calling the kettle black.
Brayden
Paula I care for one that’s my sister inlaw and my niece
Bc Neff
I don’t laugh that easy but this was funny. it had me laughing. poor baby didn’t even know what hit her lol.
Jacob Barlow
That’s like Paula calling Obama black
Comments are closed.