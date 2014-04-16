Body found in Taylorsville home, homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- A woman was found dead in a Taylorsville home Wednesday morning, and Unified Police are treating the case as a homicide.

"There is evidence at the scene that leads us to believe that the death is suspicious," a press release from UPD said.

Police responded to a home near 4000 Blue Meadow Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a missing person. Family members said they hadn't spoken to the missing woman since Saturday.

It isn't clear if the person whose body was found Wednesday is that of the missing person. Officials obtained a search warrant for the residence around noon, and officials are carrying out their investigation.

Lt. Justin Hoyal of the Unified Police Department said they could not offer specific details at this point in the investigation.

"Right now we can't get into any of the specifics, but we will tell you that there are, there is evidence in there that leads us to believe that this death is suspicious: We are treating it as a homicide," he said.

FOX 13 News' Gene Kennedy spoke to neighbors and officials, see the video above for those interviews.

