Listeria bacteria leads to recall of food products distributed nationwide

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A company has issued a voluntary recall of several food products after testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found listeria monocytogenes bacteria in several products.

Parkers Farm Acquisition has voluntarily recalled several products. There have been no reports of illness connected to consumption of the products, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The products include peanut butter, cheese, salsa and spreads. Click here for a complete list of the products, which are recalled based on their “sell by” date.

According to the press release, the products are distributed nationwide “under the Parkers Farm, Parkers, Happy Farms, Central Markets, Hy-Top, Amish Classic, Say Cheez, Win Schuler, and Bucky Badger labels.”

The products were sold at several retail stores that include but are not limited to: Hy-Vee Cub, Rainbow, Byerly’s, Lunds, Target, Whole Foods, Price Chopper, Nash Finch, Costco, ALDI, Wal-Mart and Brookshire stores.

Click here for the complete press release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.