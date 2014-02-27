Cauliflower Soup (02.27.14)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

cloves garlic, chopped

1 head cauliflower, chopped

2 cups low sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1/4 tsp. freshly ground white pepper, plus more to taste

1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg, plus more to taste

1 1/2 cups non-fat milk or soy milk

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1/3 cup almonds, crushed, toasted

No Salt Seasoning and Black Pepper, to taste

In a large pot over medium heat, melt the oil. Add the onions, no salt seasoning and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the cauliflower, stir to combine, cover and cook 3 minutes. Add the broth, bring to a boil, reduce the heat to maintain a steady simmer, and cook the soup until the cauliflower is tender to the bite, about 10 minutes.

Purée the soup with a hand-held blender or in batches in a blender or food processor until smooth (place a kitchen towel over blender to prevent potential burns).

Stir in the white pepper and nutmeg. Add the milk and cook over medium-low heat until the soup is hot. Taste and add more no salt seasoning to taste. Serve with parsley and almond garnish.

