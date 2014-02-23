× Video: Experiment aims to discover if passersby will help ‘kidnapped’ child

In this YouTube video, a man and boy set up a social experiment to see if passersby would intervene in a potential kidnapping.

The young child approaches strangers, saying he’s been taken by someone who is not his father. Moments later, a man appears to take the child and insists the boy is his son.

How would you react? See the video above to see how people responded to the boy’s pleas for help.