Viral Video: Coca-Cola ‘America the Beautiful’ commercial controversy
Coca-Cola debuted a new ‘America the Beautiful’ commercial during Super Bowl 48 and it’s causing controversy.
The song was sung in several different languages and showed people of all nationalities. Some people said they didn’t like the commercial because they think it should only be sung in English. But Coke said “the only thing more beautiful than this country are the people who live here.”
john merrick (@johnmerrick7)
i found it amazing but the second thing that crossed my mind was the t-billies won’t like this, not one bit showing bron people, and singing in many languages besides english
sonija york
I think it was beautiful…
Daniel Alexandre Carvalho
This is what America is, a mixture of different couture and people. I thought it was a great way to express what the Nation is built of.
Amanda Trenta
Theodore Roosevelt on Immigrants and being an AMERICAN
“In the first place we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin.
But this is predicated upon the man’s becoming in very fact an American, and nothing but an American. If he tries to keep segregated with men of his own origin and separated from the rest of America, then he isn’t doing his part as an American. There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all.
We have room for but one flag, the American flag, and this excludes the red flag, which symbolizes all wars against liberty and civilization, just as much as it excludes any foreign flag of a nation to which we are hostile. We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language for we intend to see that the crucible turns our people out as Americans, and American nationality, and not as dwellers in a polyglot boarding house; and we have room for but one soul[sic] loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
I think President Roosevelt had a good point, and that people who think that I my dislike of the commerical indicates a dislike of American Diversity. It does not. I love America, our freedom and our diversity, but we need to be UNITED. I feel the commercial would have been much less offensive if done completely in the language of our Country.
Avi Jacobson
President Roosevelt said this over a CENTURY ago. Times have changed. If you’re going to quote from the past, why not go back just a few decades before that and you could quote some slave-owning presidents.
Tony
I thought it was a wonderful commercial that showed the true diversity of America. America has always been the place to go if you want the opportunity to live a good life…we have our issues but it’s a wonderful place to live :)
Common Sense
“…if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us…”
That would include integrating the country’s language as your PRIMARY language. And I would go so far as to say, show respect to that country’s people by singing patirotic songs in that primary language.
RE: Common Sense
Then why aren’t white people doing rain dances and singing in various Native American languages?
James Crowell
We have no official language.
Flash Kellam
Sure, I watched the commercial; and may I note that while the commercial displayed a Muslim woman wearing the distinctive head scarf and two Jewish men wearing yarmulkes, not one person in that commercial – NOT ONE – was wearing a Christian cross necklace or anything else that would identify that individual as a Christian. Incredible. A commercial supposedly (and laughingly) produced to celebrate diversity, yet there as not a single representative of what is still (despite the liberals’ best efforts) the majority religion in the United States. To what shall we attribute this; careless oversight – or deliberate exclusion? It does not make me want to stop loving my country (nothing ever has); but it does make me want to stop drinking Coca-Cola.
(Naturally, if I have overlooked something, just reply with the scene and time stamp, and I will recant – but not before).
Does not true diversity mean including everyone?
Yeshua yenny
Aww poor picked on “christian”. Keep that victim thing going. It is “christians” that make people not like christians, not liberals. If all of you could agree on what being “christian” is, then there would be only one “christian church. So which kind of “christian” are you, besides the ignorant persecuted kind?
Eva M. Laughlin Hussey
Yeshua you have no right to say what you said…..final answer…your wrong to say this, she did not say anything you are referring too…
cjc
We find offensive where we look to be offended…..
Denise
Just try to fit everything America means to every one of us in one 30 second commercial. It is impossible…someone will be offended. I think they did a great job trying. It was beautiful ;) Perhaps they need to make a few versions of it.
I Vazquez
This is a beautiful commercial. I don’t understand why anyone feels offended by it or the comments of “learn English or go back to your country”. America is beautiful and it is my country. I am going to stay put and speak whatever language I choose because it is my God given right, protected by our constitution. God bless America and our constitution which gives everyone the right to express their opinions freely and it also gives me the right to speak whatever language I choose, even though some of your viewers disapprove. I obviously speak English, but also speak Spanish and I am now learning to speak Magyar. We live in a world with a global economy where speaking multiple languages should be considered an asset not something that should be discouraged because of an overprotective attitude toward this country’s primary language and culture. Relax, nobody is going to force you to speak any language other than English, therefore stop this foolish attitude that to be an American, English is the only language that one should intend to speak. In today’s global economy is not only ill informed but it is also foolish. Furthermore, don’t assume that when someone is speaking a different language they are speaking about you. They are probably talking about their own problems and concerns not even noticing your presence. Not everything is about you.
Avi Jacobson
The video did not feature people of different nationalities. Every single one of those girls is an American-born citizen of thiscountry.
remiere
Despite America has different races, reality speaks that ALL ARE AMERICANs already as 1. So, its pointless to use in different languages because, they surrender already their races and live now as AMERICANS.
