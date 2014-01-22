Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms (01.22.14)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 lb. country sausage or Italian sausage

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 shallot, diced

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1 cup Hollow Farms Feta, cubed

12 ounces cream cheese

20-25 medium size white mushrooms

1 cup Hollow Farms Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Bring a frying pan up to medium-high heat. Add oil. Cook the sausage, breaking it up, until all the pink is gone. Add garlic, shallot, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan. Let cool slightly. Combine sausage mixture with cream cheese and feta.

Pull tails off of mushrooms; stuff with sausage mixture. Place close together in a baking dish. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with the shredded cheese. Serve immediately.