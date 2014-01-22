Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms (01.22.14)

- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 lb. country sausage or Italian sausage
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 shallot, diced
- 1/4 teaspoon thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon oregano
- 1 cup Hollow Farms Feta, cubed
- 12 ounces cream cheese
- 20-25 medium size white mushrooms
- 1 cup Hollow Farms Cheddar Cheese, shredded
Bring a frying pan up to medium-high heat. Add oil. Cook the sausage, breaking it up, until all the pink is gone. Add garlic, shallot, thyme, oregano, salt and pepper. Saute for 2-3 minutes. Remove from pan. Let cool slightly. Combine sausage mixture with cream cheese and feta.
Pull tails off of mushrooms; stuff with sausage mixture. Place close together in a baking dish. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with the shredded cheese. Serve immediately.