Pan Seared Sirloin & Caramelized Onions (12.31.13)

2 lb Top Sirloin, Thin sliced and tenderized

3 tbsp. Oil

1 pinch Sugar

2 ea. Onions, Yellow

4 ea. Garlic Clove, Minced

1 tbsp. Black Pepper, Ground

2 tbsp. Kosher Salt

2 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce

2 tbsp. Vinegar, White

2 tbsp. Vinegar, Balsamic

2 tbsp. Water, Cold

1- Peel and slice onions thin, soak in cold water with 2 tbsp. of white vinegar

2- Mix to combine minced garlic, kosher salt, black pepper and 1 tbsp. of oil.

3- Marinade each beef slice with a thin coat of the above paste, few sprinkles on each side

4- Heat Oil, add a pinch of sugar, wait a few seconds to caramelize and place beef slices, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan.

5- Sear for 1 minute each side, and reserve in a separated warm platter

6- Repeat above procedure until all sliced are seared cooked

7- With the pan in high heat, add onions and caramelize until dark brown and translucent

8- Add Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar and 2 tbsp. water to the caramelized onions

along with all seared beef , cover and cook for 1 to 2 min, stirring at times.

Plate and Serve

Recipe courtesy of Rodizio Grill



