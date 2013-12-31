Pan Seared Sirloin & Caramelized Onions (12.31.13)
- 2 lb Top Sirloin, Thin sliced and tenderized
- 3 tbsp. Oil
- 1 pinch Sugar
- 2 ea. Onions, Yellow
- 4 ea. Garlic Clove, Minced
- 1 tbsp. Black Pepper, Ground
- 2 tbsp. Kosher Salt
- 2 tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
- 2 tbsp. Vinegar, White
- 2 tbsp. Vinegar, Balsamic
- 2 tbsp. Water, Cold
1- Peel and slice onions thin, soak in cold water with 2 tbsp. of white vinegar
2- Mix to combine minced garlic, kosher salt, black pepper and 1 tbsp. of oil.
3- Marinade each beef slice with a thin coat of the above paste, few sprinkles on each side
4- Heat Oil, add a pinch of sugar, wait a few seconds to caramelize and place beef slices, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan.
5- Sear for 1 minute each side, and reserve in a separated warm platter
6- Repeat above procedure until all sliced are seared cooked
7- With the pan in high heat, add onions and caramelize until dark brown and translucent
8- Add Worcestershire sauce, balsamic vinegar and 2 tbsp. water to the caramelized onions
along with all seared beef , cover and cook for 1 to 2 min, stirring at times.
Plate and Serve
Recipe courtesy of Rodizio Grill